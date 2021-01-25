Alphabet, Apple, Roku, Tesla and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about half over, the broad markets had pulled back on Monday. The Nasdaq was pushing all-time highs earlier in the day, along with the S&P 500. Although all the major averages were all negative, they were still holding just below all-time highs.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $2,250 from $2,050 at Canaccord Genuity. The stock was last seen at $1,877.03, in a 52-week range of $1,008.87 to $1,932.08. The consensus price target is $1,954.47.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reiterated at Wedbush as Outperform and its price target was raised to $175 from $160. The stock was trading at $143.94, in a 52-week trading range of $53.15 to $145.08. The consensus price target is $135.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was reiterated as Hold and its price target jumped to $30 from $18 at Loop Capital. The consensus price target is $23.81. Shares traded at $43.48, in the 52-week range of $3.43 to $47.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was upgraded from Sell to Buy with a $275 price target at Summit Insights. The shares traded at $215.59, within its 52-week range of $31.95 to $238.54. Analysts have a consensus price target of $214.63 for the stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) was upgraded by Wedbush from Neutral to Outperform with an $85 price target. The consensus target is $67.47. The stock traded at $71.36, in a 52-week range of $13.46 to $72.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) was reiterated with an Outperform rating at Tesley Advisory Group, and its price target was raised to $24 from $20. The stock was up about 5% to $21.25 a share on Monday. The 52-week range is $9.09 to $22.64.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) was downgraded from Overweight to Neutral with a $69 price target at JPMorgan. The stock traded at $77.07 and has a consensus price target of $76.14. The 52-week trading range is $23.77 to $88.77.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reiterated with a Buy rating and its price target was raised to $500 from $380 at BofA Securities. The stock was last seen at $438.37 and has a consensus target of $316.33. The 52-week trading range is $58.22 to $448.17.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) was reiterated with an Outperform rating and its price target was raised to $728 from $488 at Robert Baird. The stock was trading at $132.41, in a 52-week range of $86.00 to $163.17. The consensus price target is $171.43.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $40 price target at Ladenburg Thalmann. Shares traded at $23.00, in a 52-week range of $15.00 to $25.19. The consensus price target is $34.00.

