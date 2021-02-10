Barrick, Lyft, Nordstrom, Twitter and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets had pulled back slightly on Wednesday. Note that the S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq each hit a new intraday high right after the open, but they have retreated since. The broad markets are still trying to make up their minds on where to go from here.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) was resumed at JPMorgan with a Neutral rating. The stock traded near $22 on Wednesday but is still well below its consensus target of $32.68. The 52-week range is $12.65 to $31.22.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was resumed at JPMorgan with an Overweight rating and a $37 price target. Shares dropped below $32 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $4.82 to $33.97. The consensus price target is $30.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) was upgraded at Morgan Stanley from Equal Weight to Overweight with a $16 price target. Shares traded above $14. The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $4.09 to $14.32. It has a consensus price target of $12.67.

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) was downgraded at SVB Leerink from Market Perform to Underperform with a $70 price target. The stock was trading near $85, in a 52-week trading range of $62.48 to $110.37. The consensus price target is $106.81.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) was reiterated as Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group and its price target was raised to $118 from $112. The shares traded around $99. The 52-week range is $16.81 to $104.39, and analysts have a consensus price target of $105.44.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) saw a raft of price target changes after its earnings report:

BTIG Research reiterated it with a Buy rating and lifted its $60 price target to $70.

Truist reiterated it as a Buy and raised its price target to $66 from $44.

Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating and increased its target from $53 to $72.

Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and hiked its target to $80 from $45.

Barclays reiterated it as Equal Weight and raised its target to $55 from $49.

Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its $66 target to $74.

UBS reiterated it as a Buy and increased its price target from $60 to $65.

JMP Securities reiterated it at Outperform and raised its $50 target to $73.

JPMorgan reiterated an Outperform rating and hiked its target to $68 from $63.

Goldman reiterated it at Buy rating and raised its price target to $74 from $44.

Lyft stock traded around $57 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $14.56 to $59.40. The consensus analyst target is $51.79.

