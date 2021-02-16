Alphabet, Constellation Brands, Mattel, Callaway Golf and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading mixed. The Dow Jones industrials traded up about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded down less than 1%.

For those that might have missed it, our earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday included American Express, BlackBerry, BP and Waste Management.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was raised from Hold to Buy at Loop Capital, and the firm reiterated its price target of $2,525. The stock’s 52-week range is $1,008.87 to $2,145.06, and the high was posted Tuesday morning. The consensus price target on the stock is $2,295.30.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) was upgraded at Morgan Stanley from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $100. Shares posted a new 52-week high of $86.17 earlier Tuesday and were last seen around $84.00. The stock’s 52-week low is $26.04, and the consensus price target is $79.94.

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) received an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight at Capital One. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.04 and traded up about 1.3% at $9.10 on Tuesday afternoon. The stock’s 52-week low is $0.64, and the consensus price target is $7.57.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE: ELY) was downgraded from Outperform to Market Perform at Cowen. The price target of $28 was maintained. Shares traded down about 4.6% Tuesday at around $28.50 in a 52-week range of $4.75 to $32.59. The consensus price target is $30.50

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) was downgraded from Buy to Hold at Truist, though the price target was maintained at $240. Shares traded around $232.40 Tuesday in a 52-week range of $104.28 to $243.32. The high was posted earlier Tuesday. The consensus price target is $252.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was initiated at Canaccord Genuity with a Buy rating and a price target of $280. The stock’s 52-week range is $31.95 to $250.75, and the high was posted Tuesday morning. Shares traded at around $241.30, with a consensus price target of $220.15.

Freeport McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy at Citigroup, and the price target was maintained at $38. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.82 to $33.97, and shares traded at around $32 early Tuesday afternoon. The consensus price target on the stock is $31.46.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) was upgraded from Hold to Buy with a price target of $22 at Argus. Shares recently traded near $18.75, up about 0.2% for the day, in a 52-week range of $6.53 to $19.42. The consensus price target on the stock is $20.30.

Range Resources Inc. (NYSE: RRC) received an upgrade from Equal Weight to Overweight at CapitalOne. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.61 to $11.18, and the high was set earlier in the morning. The consensus price target on the stock is $9.48.

Southern Copper Corp. (NYSE: SCCO) was upgraded from Sell to Neutral at Citigroup. The price target was maintained at $70, well above the consensus target of $58.08. The stock’s 52-week range is $23.43 to $75.07 and the high was posted Tuesday morning.

