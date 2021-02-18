Seagate, Micron, Invitae and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading lower with the Dow down about 0.4 while the S&P 500 traded down about 0.5% and Nasdaq traded down nearly 0.9%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) was downgraded at Ladenburg Thalmann from Buy to Neutral. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.95 to $21.15 and shares traded at around $11.65 Thursday afternoon, down nearly 3% for the day. The consensus price target on the stock is $10.75.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ: CAKE) got a price target increase from $30 to $45 at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm reiterated its Market Perform rating on the stock. Shares traded at $50.58 Thursday afternoon in a 52-week range of $14.52 to $57.50. The consensus price target on the stock is $40.25.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) was resumed at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a price target of $19. The stock traded at $14.27 Thursday, down about 1.3%, in a 52-week range of $5.06 to $14.98. The consensus price target on the stock is $17.20.

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) was started at Barclays with an Overweight rating and price target of $28. Shares traded down about 2.8% at $21.25 Thursday afternoon in a 52-week range of $8.00 to $30.14. The consensus price target on the stock is $27.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) was initiated with a Buy rating at Needham. The firm’s price target on the stock is $75. Shares traded up about 1.5% for the day at $53.42 Thursday afternoon in a 52-week range of $9.01 to $67.48. The consensus price target on the stock is $70.50.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Buy rating and price target of $140. The stock traded up about 2.6% at $88.24 Thursday afternoon in a 52-week range of $31.13 to $89.22. The consensus price target on the shares is $94.45.

Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann and the stock’s price target was lifted from $46.50 to $58. Shares traded down about 0.5% Thursday at $47.69 in a 52-week range of $7.41 to $61.59. The consensus price target on the stock is $51.25.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) was upgraded from Underperform to Buy at BofA Securities. The price target of $90 was maintained. The stock traded up about 1.6% Thursday at $72.58 in a 52-week range of $39.02 to $77.07. The consensus price target on the stock is $65.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) was upgraded from Equal Weight to Overweight at CapitalOne. The price target of $15 was maintained. Shares traded at $16.25 Thursday afternoon, down about 1% for the day in a 52-week range of $6.98 to $18.93. The consensus price target on the stock is $14.42.