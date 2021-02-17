Arcturus Therapeutics, Chesapeake Energy, Square, and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets were trading mixed. The Dow traded up fractionally while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded down less than 1%.
For those that might have missed it, our earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday included Blue Apron, Facebook, Palantir Technologies, Agilent, and more.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) was downgraded from Neutral to Sell at B. Riley. The stock’s 52-week range is $8.51 to $129.71 and shares traded at around $66.40 Wednesday afternoon. The consensus price target on the stock is $91.54.
Chesapeake Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: CHK) was initiated at Wells Fargo with an Overweight rating and a price target of $54 a share. The stock’s 52-week range is $41.55 to $45.47 following emerging from bankruptcy earlier this month. Shares traded up about 1% at around $44.00.
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was started at R.F. Lafferty with a Buy rating and a price target of $23 a share. The stock traded at around $19 Wednesday in a 52-week range of $8.70 to $23.63. The consensus price target on the stock is $21.20. The electric automaker came public in October.
Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) was upgraded from Neutral to Sector Outperform at CIBC and Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating and boosted its price target from $9.50 to $14.00. Shares traded down nearly 6% Wednesday at $8.58 in a 52-week range of $1.38 to $11.04. The consensus price target on the stock is around $4.00.
Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE: RL) was reiterated at Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group and the firm lifted the price target on the stock from $120 to $130 per share. The stock traded down about 0.4% at $111.35 in a 52-week range of $59.82 to $122.58 with a consensus price target of $123.53.
Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) was reiterated at Deutsche Bank as a Buy. The bank also lifted its price target from $255 to $330 per share. The stock traded down about 2% Wednesday at $270.45 in a 52-week range of $32.33 to $274.82, a new high set earlier in the day. The consensus price target on the stock is $227.37.
Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) was downgraded from Buy to Hold at Argus but left the price target unchanged at $20 per share. Shares traded up about 0.3% at $22.48 in a 52-week range of $7.15 to $23.50. The stock’s consensus price target is $22.08.