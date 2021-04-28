Alphabet, Aurora Cannabis, NXP Semiconductors and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broader markets were somewhat mixed. The S&P 500 briefly hit an all-time high and quickly pulled back just after the open. The Dow Jones industrials and Nasdaq each were sliding lower on the day as well.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included AMD, Canopy Growth, Chubb, Credit Suisse, Fastly, Lemonade, Mattel and more.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF): Compass Point upgraded it to a Neutral rating from Sell and raised its price target to $42 from $29. The shares traded near $43 on Wednesday, in a 52-week trading range of $25.94 to $47.67. The consensus price target is $44.14.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target to $3,000 from $2,500. The consensus price target is $2,426.55. Shares traded around $2,386 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $1,296.01 to $2,431.38.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $12 price target. The stock traded near $9 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $3.71 to $19.68.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS): Guggenheim downgraded it to a Neutral rating from Buy. The stock traded near $20 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $11.88 to $34.71. It has a consensus price target of $34.60.

Crox Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating but raised its price target to $125 from $91. On Wednesday, the stock traded around $97. The 52-week trading range is $19.98 to $102.85. Its consensus analyst target is $115.22.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Northland Capital downgraded its rating Outperform to Market Perform. Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and cut its price target to $200 from $215. The shares changed hands at around $145 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $37.81 to $229.04. The consensus price target is $208.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI): Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $235 from $225. Shares traded around $201 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $89.10 to $216.43. The consensus price target is $219.40.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE): Evercore ISI’s downgrade to an In-Line rating from Outperform comes with a $40 price target. The stock traded around $35 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $7.25 to $40.77. Its consensus analyst target is $41.25.

Long-term growth and income investors sensing an overbought and very rich market can still buy some great total return vehicles in five analyst stock picks, as almost all the positive metrics that have driven solid growth remain in place.

Also, see which two cannabis stocks are favored now by BofA Securities