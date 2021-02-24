Abercrombie, Mattel, Western Digital and More Wednesday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the broad markets have pushed higher, seemingly recovering from Tuesday. Although each of the major averages started out in the red, they have all turned positive on the day.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Wednesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Wednesday that included American Eagle Outfitters, Harley-Davidson, Macy’s, Snap and more.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a $218 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares traded around $125 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $41.61 to $157.98. The consensus price target is $122.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $32 from $28 at Telsey Advisory Group. Shares were trading below $28. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $7.42 to $28.00, and it has a consensus price target of $23.90.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with a $112 price target at Chardan Capital Markets. The stock was last seen near $97 a share. The 52-week trading range is $46.37 to $137.61, and the consensus price target is $118.50.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) was downgraded from Buy to Hold with a $12 price target at Truist Securities. The shares traded around $12. The 52-week range is $2.85 to $14.81, and analysts have a consensus price target of $15.33.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) was initiated with an Outperform rating at William Blair. The stock traded near $38 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $17.00 to $55.72. It has a consensus price target of $39.25.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with a $22.50 price target at Citigroup. The consensus price target is $20.38. Shares traded around $20 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $6.53 to $20.54.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) was reiterated as Neutral at H.C. Wainwright, and its price target was raised to $25 from $22. The stock traded under $20 on Wednesday. The 52-week trading range is $10.15 to $23.84. Analysts have a consensus price target of $22.14.

Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE: TRI) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy from Hold. Also, CIBC upgraded it to a Sector Outperform from Neutral. The consensus price target is $46.09. Shares traded around $88 on Wednesday, in the 52-week range of $52.23 to $89.55.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) was reiterated as Positive at Susquehanna, and its price target was raised to $100 from $85. Early Wednesday, the stock traded near $70. The 52-week range is $27.40 to $71.03, and the consensus price target is $65.60.

