Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 2/23

Chris Lange
February 23, 2021 8:24 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on February 23, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pintrest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 70,200 shares of Facebook, Buy 348,500 shares of OpenDoor Technologies, & Sell 179,580 shares of Splunk.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEArca: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologicically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR, and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 512,240 shares of Signify Health, Sell 37,535 shares of Thermo Fisher, & Sell 5,500 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow, and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 346,800 shares of Unity Software, But 911,113 shares of Twitter, Buy 177,214 shares of Tesla, Sell 265,524 shares of Roku, & Sell 541,747 shares of Tencent Holdings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include, Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu, and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 11,893 shares of Tesla, Sell 1,817 shares of Amazon, & Sell 128,307 shares of Apple.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEArca: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the interet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 51,441 shares of Tesla, Buy 121,100 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 268,021 shares of Salesforce.com.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 388,119
ARKF Buy FB FACEBOOK INC 70,200
ARKF Buy OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 348,500
ARKF Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 179,580
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 56,296
ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 512,240
ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 444,200
ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 583,900
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 119,035
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 9,016
ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 37,535
ARKG Sell HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC 333,656
ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 5,500
ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 346,800
ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 66,786
ARKK Buy TWTR TWITTER INC 911,113
ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 177,214
ARKK Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 123,311
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 279,494
ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 154,781
ARKK Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 149,520
ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 541,747
ARKK Sell ROKU ROKU INC 265,524
ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 974,867
ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 148,622
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 199,799
ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 11,893
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 401,949
ARKQ Buy RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 39,099
ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 1,817
ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 128,307
ARKW Buy SPOT SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 40,360
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 51,441
ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 121,100
ARKW Sell CRM SALESFORCE.COM INC 268,021

