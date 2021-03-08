Bumble, NextEra Energy, Wheaton Precious Metals and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were pushing higher on the day. Part of this was optimism in regards to the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, and David Tepper also made comments why investors should be less bearish.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Accenture, Coca-Cola, Fastly, First Solar, Marvell, Peloton, Target and more.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) was initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald with an Overweight rating and an $8 price target. Shares traded near $3.50 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $2.09 to $13.71. The consensus price target is $7.00.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) was initiated at BTIG Research as Buy with a $26 price target. The stock was last seen near $7 a share. The 52-week trading range is $3.34 to $14.94, and the consensus price target is $21.33.

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) was initiated with a Buy rating at China Renaissance. Shares were trading below $294. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $118.55 to $388.97, and it has a consensus price target of $320.58.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) was initiated at a number of firms as its post-IPO quiet period has just ended:

JPMorgan: Neutral with a $60 price target

Jefferies: Buy with an $80 price target

Cowen: Outperform with a $70 price target

Raymond James: Market Perform

Morgan Stanley: Equal Weight with a $56 target

Citigroup: Buy with a $75 price target

BMO Capital Markets: Market Perform with a $65 target

Goldman Sachs: Neutral with a $46 price target

Stifel: Buy with a $75 price target

Bumble shares traded near $62, in a post-IPO range of $57.53 to $84.80.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE: IMO) was upgraded at Goldman Sachs to Buy from Sell. The stock traded near $24 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $7.04 to $24.59. It has a consensus price target of $32.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with a $50 price target at H.C. Wainwright. The consensus price target is $51.64. Shares traded around $34 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $18.70 to $54.21.

LoanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) was initiated with an Outperform rating and a $23 price target at Raymond James. Goldman Sachs initiated with a Neutral rating and a $22 price target. The stock traded near $18 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $16.03 to $39.85.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) was upgraded at Credit Suisse to Outperform from Neutral, but its price target was cut to $85 from $87. The consensus price target is $88.72. Shares traded around $72 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $43.70 to $87.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) was upgraded from Sector Perform to Outperform with a $51 price target at RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it from Market Perform to Outperform with a $57 price target. Early Monday, the stock traded near $36. The 52-week range is $18.66 to $57.89, and the consensus price target is $60.54.

One surprising recent change is many hedge funds and mutual fund portfolio managers are buying old-school legacy tech stocks. Five of them make sense for investors looking to move out of the momentum plays. Furthermore, top analysts were bullish on eight top tech stocks last week.

Note that GameStop stock may be making another run. Meanwhile, Apple stock keeps slipping.