Top Analysts Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Altria, AstraZeneca, Crowdstrike, Microsoft, Roblox, Starbucks, Ulta Beauty, Zoom Video and More

The futures were mixed on Tuesday morning after a back-and-forth Monday that saw the Dow Jones industrial average post its fourth consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 again hit all-time highs, and the other indexes closed higher. Wall Street strategists are becoming increasingly bullish on the potential for very strong economic growth this quarter and for the entire year. Many feel the unleashing of the stimulus money, combined with the opening of the country, looks like a very big tailwind for the economy.

Despite the strong gains, top strategists on Wall Street continue pointing to “bubble” metrics, like the massive “meme” retail stock and option trading, huge hedge fund leverage and IPOs that don’t make money as examples, so the current volatility may be here for some time.

Wall Street analysts have been examining earnings results and also looking to see what guidance for the balance of the first quarter and the rest of 2021 looks like. With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength, while repositioning portfolios for the start of the second quarter and the rest of 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was resumed in coverage at Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and a $575 price target. The consensus target for the venerable tech giant is $566.05. The stock closed Monday at $447.59.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) was downgraded at Citigroup from Buy to Neutral with a $46 price target. The consensus target for the cigarette giant is $48.87. Monday’s closing trade came in at $49.84, which was up almost 3% on the day. With the shares knocking on the door of a 52-week high, this could be a valuation call.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) was raised to Buy from Hold at Truist Securities. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $12.06 to $355.85 and have a consensus price target of $26.75. The stock closed Monday at $19.81, down over 7% for the day. The stock rallied almost 6% in Tuesday’s premarket.

