Conoco, Dow, Pure Storage, Signet Jewelers and More of Monday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

With the trading day nearing halfway over, the broad markets were trading sideways on Monday. However, the Dow Jones industrial average hit a fresh all-time high, the S&P 500 came close but then quickly pulled back.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Monday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Monday that included Abercrombie, Cabot Oil, Dollar General, L Brands, MGM Resorts and more.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) was resumed by Credit Suisse with an Outperform rating and a $35 price target. Shares traded near $29 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $12.92 to $31.48. The consensus price target is $33.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral from Buy. The stock was trading near $57 a share. The 52-week trading range is $20.84 to $61.14, and the consensus price target is $59.12.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) was resumed by Credit Suisse with a Neutral rating and a $50 price target. Shares were trading below $63. The stock has changed hands within a 52-week range of $21.95 to $65.27, and it has a consensus price target of $58.41.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) was initiated by Piper Sandler with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target. Shares traded near $12, in a 52-week range of $2.85 to $14.84. Analysts have a consensus price target of $15.00.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) was upgraded by Raymond James to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $30 price target. The stock traded near $24 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $7.93 to $29.53. It has a consensus price target of $29.42.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) was reiterated as Market Perform and its price target was raised to $60 from $45 at Telsey Advisory. Shares traded at around $60 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $5.60 to $60.59. The consensus analyst target is $42.60.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) was downgraded by Argus to Hold from Buy. The stock traded near $23 on Monday. The 52-week trading range is $4.54 to $24.71. Its consensus analyst target is $16.70.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) was started as Outperform with a $48 price target at Evercore ISI. The consensus price target is $55.50. Shares traded around $43 on Monday, in the 52-week range of $82.07 to $309.14.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) was started as Outperform at William Blair. Early Monday, the stock traded near $168. The 52-week range is $48.78 to $201.70, and the consensus price target is $209.57.

The specter of rising interest rates keeps buffeting the stock market. However, five stocks may see little to no negative impact from rising interest rates and they are rated Buy at BofA Securities.

And check out the surprising similarity between an iPhone and a tractor.