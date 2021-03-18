Accenture, NRG Energy, Thermo Fisher and More Thursday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day about halfway over, the broad markets were mixed. The Nasdaq took something of a beating, with a loss of over 1% on the day. The S&P 500 saw a loss as well, but the Dow Jones industrial average pushed higher about 0.5%.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Thursday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) was upgraded by BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a $300 price target. Shares traded near $268 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $137.15 to $271.51. The consensus price target is $283.00.

Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight from Equal Weight. The stock was trading near $47 a share. The 52-week trading range is $6.21 to $48.65, and the consensus price target is $51.67.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE: NPTN) was upgraded by Rosenblatt to Buy from Neutral and its price target was raised to $16 from $12. The stock traded near $13 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $4.65 to $14.14. It has a consensus price target of $14.00.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to In Line from Outperform and its price target was cut to $42 from $45. Shares traded at around $37 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $20.55 to $44.08. The consensus analyst target is $50.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) was started as Buy at Citigroup with a $34 price target. The stock traded near $28 on Thursday. The 52-week trading range is $10.55 to $39.24. Its consensus analyst target is $35.50.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) was resumed by Morgan Stanley with an Overweight rating and a $407 price target. The consensus price target is $397.75. Shares traded around $346 on Thursday, in the 52-week range of $186.74 to $379.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to Overweight from Sector Weight. Early Thursday, the stock traded near $452. The 52-week range is $250.21 to $532.57, and the consensus price target is $563.61.

