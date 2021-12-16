Thursday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, BioNTech, Chewy, DocuSign, Ford, GM, Shopify, Toast, and More

Markets were mixed on Thursday with the Dow edging out a slight gain, while the Nasdaq was absolutely crushed with a 2% loss going into the close. Separately, the S&P 500 was in the red as well, with a loss of nearly 1%. This all comes after the Fed’s decision on Wednesday to ramp up the pace of its taper and leave interest rates unchanged—at least for now.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Airbnb, Citigroup, KeyCorp, McDonald’s, Netflix, Peloton and more.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO): Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $91 price target. BofA Securities also started with an Underperform rating with a $78 price target. Shares were last seen near $69 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $45.40 to $81.07.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI): Raymond James upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market Perform. Shares were trading around $28 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $28.00.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T): Morgan Stanley upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and cut the price target to $28 from $32. The 52-week trading range is $22.02 to $33.88, and shares were last seen near $24.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX): Morgan Stanley started with an Equal Weight rating and a $294 price target. The 52-week trading range is $80.55 to $464.00, and shares were last seen near $283.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG): RBC Capital Markets upgraded to an Outperform rating from Sector Perform with a $2,700 price target. The consensus price target is $2,711.89, and shares were trading near $2,160 apiece.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and cut the price target to $61 from $66. Shares were last seen near $53 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $50.05 to $120.00.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI): Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $238 from $255. Shares were trading around $219 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $190.88 to $272.81.

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI): Vertical Research downgraded to a Hold rating from Buy. Shares were trading around $129 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $124.18.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU): Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $165 from $350. Shares were trading around $148 on Thursday, and the 52-week trading range is $131.51 to $314.76.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F): Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $25 from $19. Shares were last seen near $20 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $8.43 to $21.49.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM): Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $74 from $67. The consensus price target is $72.80, and shares were trading near $58 apiece.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW): Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $300 from $290. Evercore ISI reiterated an In Line rating and raised the price target to $265 from $260. Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $300 from $275. Shares were trading around $255 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $272.70.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT): Wells Fargo downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $110 from $137. Shares were trading around $102 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $101.24 to $135.89.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP): Evercore ISI upgraded to an Outperform rating from In Line with a $1,770 price target. Shares were last seen near $1,320 on Thursday, and they have a 52-week range of $1,005.14 to $1,762.92.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): Morgan Stanley upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight rating but cut the price target to $53 from $63. Shares were trading around $33 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $61.00.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZOOM): Goldman Sachs started with a Neutral rating and a $200 price target. Shares were trading around $181 on Thursday, and the 52-week trading range is $174.66 to $451.77.

Many across Wall Street feel that the place to be when inflation rears its ugly head is in commodities and real estate. Six Buy-rated stocks have sizable and reliable dividends and distributions, making them attractive in a risky and overbought stock market.