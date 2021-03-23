Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, Dun & Bradstreet, Microchip Technology, Skyworks Solutions, SunPower, Texas Instruments and More

The futures were mixed on Tuesday after a solid start to the week on Monday, when all three of the major indexes closed higher and only the Russell 2000 finished in the red. The Dow Jones Transportation Average hit another all-time intraday high, before closing down, and last week it posted its seventh consecutive week of gains. That is the longest winning streak for the index since the week ending March 18, 2016, when the market rose for nine straight weeks. The rising transportation index bodes very well for continued economic strength.

Top strategists on Wall Street continue pointing to “bubble” metrics, like the massive “meme” retail stock and option trading, huge hedge fund leverage and IPOs that don’t make money as examples, so the current volatility may be here for some time.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength, while repositioning portfolios for the start of the second quarter and the rest of 2021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Amalgamated Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan, which lowered the price target to $17.50. The posted consensus target is $18.13. The stock ended Monday trading at $16.44, after retreating over 6% on the day.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) was started with an Outperform rating and a $14 price target at Wedbush. The consensus target is $13.86, and Monday’s last trade was reported at $6.93. The shares were up over 4% in premarket action.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) was downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. The 52-week trading range is $5.50 to $25.84, and the consensus price target is $20.79. Mondays’ final trade for the Brazilian airline came in at $21.56, down almost 6% on the day.

