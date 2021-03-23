5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Now That Pay Big Dividends

With 2021 rolling along and the first quarter almost over, many investors are resetting for what could be a more volatile rest of the year, as interest rates and inflation concerns are becoming a very real potential threat. While the volatile rally of the past six weeks has been positive, it makes sense for investors to find the best possible stock ideas from the top analysts and firms.



One of Wall Street’s most respected lists of domestic stocks is the Goldman Sachs America’s Conviction List. These are the firm’s top picks for high net worth and institutional accounts, and they are spread across 10 sectors. We screened the list, looking for the stocks that had the largest dividends and solid upside to the Goldman Sachs assigned target prices. We found these five, which growth and income investors may want to add to their portfolios now.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Bristol-Myers Squibb

This remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own long term and offers among the best values now for investors. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) is a global pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, licensing and marketing chemically synthesized drugs or small molecules and biologics in various therapeutic areas, including virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV), oncology, neuroscience, immunoscience and cardiovascular.

The company’s products include the following:

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Shareholders receive a very reliable 3.09% dividend. The Goldman Sachs team has their price target set at $86, while the Wall Street consensus target is just $75.13. Bristol-Myers stock closed trading on Monday at $63.38 per share.

