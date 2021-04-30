Investing

Refinitiv | All-Time YTD Record: Worldwide M&A Reaches $1.77 Trillion Driven by US, Tech, Spac, Mega & PE-Backed Deals - April 2021

Douglas A. McIntyre
April 30, 2021 1:49 pm

Download Refinitiv Deals Intelligence April 2021 Global M&A Review


Lucille Jones, Deals Intelligence Analyst, Refinitiv comments“Deals totalling US$469 billion were announced globally during the month of April 2021, 14% less than the all-time record monthly total of US$548 billion recorded last month, but the highest April total since our records began in 1980.  It takes the value of M&A announced during the first four months of this year to a staggering US$1.77 trillion, 124% more than the same period last year and the highest year-to-date total of all-time.”

Highlights:

  • Record April for M&A announcements.
  • Tech dominates M&A activity for 9th month; Tech M&A reaches all-time YTD high and all-time monthly high; tech M&A accounts for 25% of overall M&A so far this year.
  • Record YTD tally of mega deals recorded so far during 2021.
  • Spac acquisitions reached all-time YTD high and third highest monthly total on record.
  • Private equity-backed deal value doubles YTD to all-time high by both value and number of deals.
  • Americas M&A reaches 22-month high and YTD high; European M&A up 28% YTD; Asia Pacific M&A at six-year high.

The underlying data is attached along with a list of the largest deals announced so far this year and during April.

Sources:
Data – “Refinitiv Deals Intelligence”
Commentary – “Lucille Jones, Deals Intelligence Analyst, Refinitiv”

