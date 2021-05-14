Airbnb, DoorDash, MongoDB, SolarWinds and More Friday Afternoon Analyst Calls

With the trading day more than halfway over, the markets were pushing higher into the weekend. The Nasdaq has seen a week of ups and downs, and it looks like it may end the week with nearly a 2% gain. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average each saw handy gains on the day as well, up about 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Friday that included AMC Networks, Aurora Cannabis, Dropbox, GE, Kimberly-Clark and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $200 price target. The shares traded near $139 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $121.50 to $219.94. The consensus price target is $187.52.

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS): Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $110 from $80. Shares were trading around $121, in the 52-week range of $22.38 to $129.50. The consensus price target is $70.00.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): The Truist upgrade to Buy from Hold came with a $170 price target. Wells Fargo also upgraded its Equal Weight rating to Overweight and raised its price target to $170 from $165. The shares were changing hands at around $143 on Friday. The 52-week trading range is $110.13 to $256.09. The consensus price target is $172.27.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $310 price target. The stock traded near $259 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $186.27 to $428.96. It has a consensus price target of $398.82.

SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE: SWI): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Sell rating and a $16 price target. On Friday, the stock traded around $16. The 52-week trading range is $13.98 to $24.34. Its consensus analyst target is $19.71.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE): Wolfe Research upgraded it to Peer Perform from Underperform and has a $35 price target. The stock traded near $35 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $7.92 to $40.77. It has a consensus price target of $40.45.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA): BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral but lowered its price target to $22 from $25. The stock traded near $17 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $15.70 to $25.86. It has a consensus price target of $26.67.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U): Oppenheimer upgraded the shares to Outperform from Perform and has a $103 price target. The stock traded near $86 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $65.11 to $174.94. It has a consensus price target of $121.97.

