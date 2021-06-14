Biogen, Ingersoll Rand, Peloton, Yeti and More Monday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

More than halfway through the trading day, stocks were mixed as the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 traded lower while the Nasdaq posted a gain. Many investors are focused on the upcoming comments of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the June policy meeting this week. The main issues, of course, will be inflation after the Consumer Price Index came in above expectations last week. Powell has stressed the Fed feels that the current pressures are transitory and will ease later this year. Also of interest will be any talk of tapering the $120 billion per month quantitative easing.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

In case you missed it, Monday’s early analyst upgrades and downgrades included Chipotle Mexican Grill, CRISPR, Hess Midstream, iMedia Brands, Kinder Morgan and Wendy’s.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Truist Securities reiterated a Buy rating on the biotech giant and raised its price target to $647 from $458. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $223.25 to $468.55 and have a $390.49 consensus target across Wall Street.

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC): Exane BNP Paribas started coverage of the stock with an Outperform rating and a $125 price target. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $53.73 to $117.62 and have a $121.92 consensus target.

Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO): Bernstein downgraded the spirits leader to Market Perform from Outperform. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $127.12 to $195.88. As they are trading around that high, this looks like a valuation call.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR): Credit Suisse resumed coverage of the industrial leader with a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $51 from $50. The stock has traded between $26.72 and $52.12 over the past 52 weeks and has a $55.50 consensus price objective.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating but raised the target price to $118 from $100. The shares have traded in a wide 52-week range of $47.04 to $171.09 and have a $129.79 consensus price target.

Squarespace Inc. (NASDAQ: SQSP): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $90 price target. Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $75 price target, while Raymond James has an Outperform rating and a $75 price objective. The shares have traded between $42.82 and $60 since the recent initial public offering.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: YETI): Exane BNP Paribas started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $115 price target. That compares with a lower $97.57 consensus target. The shares have traded between $33.68 and $95.76 over the past year.

