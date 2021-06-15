Alliance Data, Cimarex Energy, Myriad Genetics, Nestle and More Tuesday Afternoon Analyst Research Calls

The markets were lower across the board on Tuesday afternoon. All eyes on Wall Street are focused on the two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which began Tuesday, as many are waiting to hear how the narrative on inflation is portrayed. In addition, another huge question investors have is when the tapering of the $120 billion per month quantitative easing purchases will begin. Some feel that could begin as early as the end of the summer.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Tuesday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE: ADS): RBC Capital Markets resumed coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $126 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $38.88 to $128.16 and has a Wall Street consensus price target of $133.43.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE): Wolfe Research started coverage on the real estate giant with an Outperform rating and a $112 price target. Over the past year, the shares have traded between $41.03 and $90.21. The consensus price objective is $93.20.

Cimarex Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEC): UBS downgraded the energy leader to Neutral from Buy and also lowered the price target to $83 from $91. The shares have traded between $23.39 and $74.92 over the past 52 weeks and have a consensus price target of $83.12.

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT): Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a $113 price target. The 52-week trading range is $53.65 to $101.32, and the consensus price target is posted at $107.91.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN): Raymond James started coverage with a Market Perform rating. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $10.54 to $33.97 and have a $26.63 consensus price target.

Nestle S.A. (NSRGY): Exane BNP Paribas raised the chocolate giant to Neutral from Underperform. The over-the-counter-traded stock has a 52-week range of $104.50 to $128.17 and a consensus price objective of $136.50.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: PFG): Piper Sandler downgraded the insurance and investment giant to Neutral from Overweight and lowered the firm’s price objective to $70 from $72. That compares with a consensus target of $67. Over the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded between $37.02 and $67.97 a share.

UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE): BTIG Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $46 price target. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $28.58 to $71.45 and has a consensus price target of $68.53.

