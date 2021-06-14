Monday's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Chipotle, CRISPR, Hess Midstream, iMedia, Kinder Morgan, Wendy's and More

Monday’s futures were relatively flat, with the Nasdaq looking the best out of the group with about a 0.2% gain. Also, an early look at crude oil shows another optimistic move for the commodity, up about 1% continuing its push higher above $70 a barrel. Many bulls are calling for it to reach $100. Cryptocurrencies also continued their climb, with Bitcoin reaching nearly $40,000, after having dropped off significantly last week. All this makes for a stock pickers’ market, and analysts were quick to give their opinions Monday morning.

Despite the resurfacing concerns across Wall Street for tapering of the quantitative easing program and a clear building of inflationary pressures, the Federal Reserve is vowing to keep interest rates contained. That could be one reason for the continued moves higher in the equity markets, even after sell-offs. Also note that money markets continue to see massive inflows, which is another big plus.

With major Wall Street firms still warning of the potential for impending 5% to 10% correction across the board, it makes sense for investors to continue building some cash reserves into the market strength while repositioning portfolios for the coming quarter and the rest of 2021.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, June 14, 2021.



These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL): Jefferies upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $12 from $6. The stock last closed near $8, in a 52-week range of $4.60 to $17.19. The consensus price target is $14.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: CQP): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy from Neutral came with a $56 price target. The stock closed on Friday near $43 and has a 52-week range of $31.51 to $44.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG): Raymond James upgraded it to Strong Buy from Outperform and has an $1,800 price target. The consensus price target is $1,723.04, and the stock closed at around $1,367. The 52-week range is $971.00 to $1,579.52.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB): Though Citigroup downgraded it to Sell from Neutral, the firm also raised the price target to $36 from $30. Shares closed Friday near $48, in a 52-week range of $13.43 to $49.87. The consensus price target is $32.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics A.G. (NASDAQ: CRSP): Citigroup upgraded it to Neutral from Sell and raised the price target all the way to $132 from $55. The stock closed near $127, in a 52-week range of $59.19 to $220.20. Analysts have a consensus price target of $158.83 for the stock.

DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX): B. Riley Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $4.50 price target. The stock was last seen trading near $4. The consensus analyst target is $4.75. The 52-week trading range is $1.66 to $3.99.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC): Raymond James upgraded it to Outperform from Market Perform and has a $7.50 price target. The stock recently closed at $6.25 a share, which was within a 52-week range of $2.13 to $6.33. The consensus price target is $5.03.

