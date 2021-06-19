This Is America's Best Tiny House

Tiny houses have become a popular way to “downsize” or to save money on living in a home. Many are less than 200 square feet and cost under $100,000 when they are new. Another feature of some of these houses is that they can be built on wheels and transported from place to place.

It is difficult to pick the “best” tiny house. Some are austere. Others have expensive features like lofts to add space, expensive cabinets, or are made of expensive wood. And, they come with a wide array of architectures. Some look like farmhouses. Others have ultramodern designs with large windows. At least one popular tiny house is built in a tree.

The highest-rated house at The Spruce is the 84 Lumber “Countryside” model. The manufacturer describes the house:

Among the key features of this cozy space is the extra storage, bamboo flooring, and permanent staircase that leads up to the sleeping loft. The sleeping loft features 3 windows, personal lighting and outlets. The kitchen in our Countryside THOW flaunts a custom butcherblock countertop, raised bar for dining or working, an ENERGY STAR refrigerator and electric cook-top.

Home Builder Digest rates the Al Tiny Homes in first place:

Their lead construction professional has over 20 years of experience and can complete any kind of custom home you want, in a wide range of styles and sizes. They have three models shown on their website – Freedom, The Dreamer, and Trinity, which you can adjust to your specifications, but typically they draw up custom plans with each client to suit specific tastes and needs.

The numbers of tiny house builders run into the dozens. Despite their sizes, they can be an investment of over $100,000.