The 10 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in Houston Right Now https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/5412-Sturbridge-Dr-77056/home/30069203

Houston, Texas, is a major gas, oil, and manufacturing hub. This economic buffer helps keep the cost of living lower in this metropolis than in other big cities of the same size. More than 2.3 million residents call Houston home. Houston is the fourth most populous city in the United States. The typical home buyer can expect to pay around $368,992 for an average home. Houston home sales prices are lower than the national average, though residents with luxury tastes will find plenty of homes to suit their needs.

If you want to live in Houston, you’ll need a car. While there are public transportation options, traveling more considerable distances outside the metro area is faster and more convenient with a personal vehicle. Education is important in Houston. There are 14 major colleges and universities in the Houston area. The universities and the dense population mean plenty of hot spots for dining and entertainment, too.

Is everything bigger in Texas? Some of these jaw-dropping homes currently on the market in Houston might verify that adage.

100 Carnarvon Drive

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/100-Carnarvon-Dr-77024/home/30684606

$36,000,000

26,401

Located at 100 Carnarvon Drive

This luxury estate sits on two acres of land. The interior of the home features a stunning French impressionist design. The arched ceilings, columns, millwork, and hand-painted details make this one-of-a-kine property a must-see. The property features an owner’s wing, guest apartments, large galleries, and large halls perfect for hosting. The owners and guests can enjoy a Parisian pool and spa amenities. The property also includes an outdoor shower, billiards room, custom golf room, and putting green,

3 Briarwood Ct

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/3-Briarwood-Ct-77019/home/29929396

$27,500,000

15,791 square feet

Located at 3 Briarwood Ct

This four-bedroom, six-bath home was built in 2014 on 1.2 acres. It features specialty art lighting, hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, and a stunning marble bath. The large hallways and walls make perfect spaces for displaying artwork, and the custom ceiling and molding work add character to each space. The home also includes a billiards room, putting green, outdoor shower, and large pool.

3630 Willowick

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/3630-Willowick-Rd-77019/home/29882062

$27,000,000

15,033 square feet

Located at 3630 Willowick

Drama. From the stunning exterior to the checkered-tiled floors, this eye-catching house offers unexpected surprises on the inside. Whether it’s the compass-themed dining room or the duck-shaped faucets, this house doesn’t skimp on details. Built-in 1994, this French chateau-inspired home sits on 1.5 acres bordering a golf course. The house features a two-level closet, gym, wet bar, guest quarters, and a three-car garage. The outdoor space includes a koi pond, two pergolas, and a pool.

3996 Inverness Drive

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/3996-Inverness-Dr-77019/home/29882122

$15,950,000

16,635 square feet

Located at 3996 Inverness Drive

If you love the English countryside, you’ll love this house. The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom house sits on over 2 acres of land and features English limestone carved stone arches, imported flooring, and an extensive wine cellar. Interior brick helps this home feel cozy and regal. The house also includes a billiard room, home theatre, saltwater pool, gym, sauna, and guest cottage.

306 Longwoods Lane

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/306-Longwoods-Ln-77024/home/30070206

$15,500,000

18,113 square feet

Located at 306 Longwoods Lane

This unique build takes inspiration from several famous architects and incorporates those ideas into a cohesive modern space that feels open and welcoming. Large glass windows offer unobstructed views. The home features a glass walkway, a massive kitchen, interior brick arches, an atrium-inspired dining room, and an indoor pool. The house embraces natural elements with plenty of wood, brick, and stone finishes.

325 W Friar Tuck Ln

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/325-W-Friar-Tuck-Ln-77024/home/29985218

$12,750,000

13,200

Located at 325 West Friar Tuck Lane.

The elegant property features stunning hardwood floors and exposed beams on tall ceilings. These features make it a perfect fit for the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. Situated on 1.5 acres, the home offers indoor/outdoor amenities. While the house spans over 13,000 square feet, the natural wood tones and understated details help the space feel cozy and elegant. Readers will love the paneled library with an attached bar. The home also features a grand staircase, spa bath, media room, pool, and culinary kitchen.

6 West Rivercrest

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/6-W-Rivercrest-Dr-77042/home/29985559

$12,500,000

23,526 square feet

Located at 6 West Rivecrest

This home provides plenty of wide open spaces with a 3.7-acre lot. In addition to the main house, this property also includes a three-bedroom guest house. Palladian design features create an elegant living space. Some of the most eye-catching features include custom maple paneling, hand-crafted floors, stone countertops, a gated pool, and a cabana with an outdoor kitchen. Horse lovers have space for their equine friends in the on-property horse stable.

1 Longfellow Lane

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/1-Longfellow-Ln-77005/home/29807215

$11,250,000

9,863 square feet

Located at 1 Longfellow Lane

Built in 1926, this Mediterranian Revival home includes 2 acres of property. The house was recently restored and expanded by the current owners. The expansion was recognized and awarded for maintaining historical features that fit seamlessly with the original build. The home features stunning wood floors, large wood-framed windows, high ceilings, and fine details, including intricate knobs and lighting features. In addition, the property includes a pool, tennis court, artist cottage, and a 3-car carriage house with living space above.

3244 Chevy Chase Dr

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/3244-Chevy-Chase-Dr-77019/home/29151261

$10,500,000

13,986 square feet

Located at 3244 Chevy Chase Drive

Rustic but elevated, this property offers plenty of living space that feels cozy and welcoming, with a touch of elegance. The 4-bedroom, 7-bath home features beautiful outdoor areas perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The private outdoor alcove is incredibly charming. The home features vaulted ceilings, panoramic views, wide-plank alder floors, arched French doors, and a custom stained-glass window. The kitchen includes high-end appliances, and large walk-in closets add extra space for storage. A den, game room, study, and multiple balconies finish off the house.

5412 Sturbridge Drive

Source: https://www.redfin.com/TX/Houston/5412-Sturbridge-Dr-77056/home/30069203

$8,995,000

13.970 square feet

Located at 5412 Sturbridge Drive

This stunning home is a 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom house on just over an acre of land. It features a two-story foyer with a helical staircase and sky bridge, and a second two-story staircase leads to a library. The house also includes a 12-seat in-home theatre, heated spa, fire pit, and wine room. The decorative ceilings and large windows in this home are eye-catching and help the home feel even more grand.

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” (Sponsored) If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.