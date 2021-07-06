Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now May Be Huge Q3 Winners

The third quarter and the second half of 2021 are upon us, and with second-quarter earnings ready to explode onto the scene next week, it makes sense for investors to adjust portfolios in anticipation of the potential for some outstanding results. With last Friday’s solid jobs report coming in better than expected, in tandem with a country that is rapidly returning to work and normal, the economy is expected to surge the rest of the summer.



We screened the Jefferies top growth stocks to buy this week for ideas that fit into this very positive narrative and found three that look like outstanding growth ideas for most investors. With the first two weeks of July historically the best of the year, it makes sense to add growth stocks now that have the best potential upside.

It is important to remember though that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Alphabet

The search giant continues to expand and was the G in the FANG stocks before changing its name in 2015. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a global technology company focused on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, and enterprise and hardware products. The company generates revenue primarily by delivering online advertising and by selling apps and content on Google Play, as well as hardware products. Alphabet provides its products and services in more than 100 languages and in 190 countries, regions and territories.

Alphabet offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal internet products, such as search, ads, commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, such as virtual reality.

Analysts point to Google Cloud, which is the largest cloud infrastructure play and engages in more technology, infrastructure research and development in headcount and dollars than any other company does. That gives it the strength and wherewithal to compete with and differentiate itself from Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure.

The Jefferies report noted this:

We hosted an expert whose firm generates 60-70% of revenues from YouTube advertising. We highlighted that ad spend for the expert in the second quarter is up >130% year-over-year while the third quarter is shaping up to be much bigger than expected. We forecast YouTube ad revs up 64% in the second quarter, up from 49% in the first quarter. Further, we noted that ad budgets for 2021 have finally firmed up and we see a shift away from linear TV into digital channels as a big driver. Additionally, we pointed out that the high opt-out rates among iOS users has made the audience less attractive and the expert has seen budgets on FB ads shift to the majority being Android devices instead of iOS due to better targetability. We continue to view Alphabet as a top large-cap pick.

The Jefferies price target for the stock is $2,850. The Wall Street consensus target is $2,750.07. The stock closed Friday trading at $2,505.15.

