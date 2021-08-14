5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

While all five of the following stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ATI Physical Therapy

This is a way for investors to play a health care service that is in demand due to the aging population. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIP) operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent health care services in the United States.

The company offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy, work conditioning, hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, sports medicine, wellness programs and home health. The company provides outpatient physical therapy services under the ATI Physical Therapy name. As of March 31, 2021, it had 882 owned and 22 managed clinics.

Jefferies has a large $12 price target on the shares, but the consensus target is even higher at $13. The stock was trading at $4.20 on Friday.

