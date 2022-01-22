5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Now Trade Under $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced and under the $10 level (last week’s picks included software and health care stocks). This week was no exception as we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits.

While more suited for aggressive investors, they could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



ATI Physical Therapy

This is a way for investors to play a health care service that is in demand due to the aging population. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIP) operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent health care services in the United States.

The company offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy, work conditioning, hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, sports medicine, wellness programs and home health. The company provides outpatient physical therapy services under the ATI Physical Therapy name. As of March 31, 2021, it had 882 owned and 22 managed clinics.

Jefferies has a $5 price target, and the consensus target is $4.83. Shares traded at $3.50 apiece on Friday.

