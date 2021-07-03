5 Red-Hot Stocks Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2021 and beyond. Many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple and Amazon, traded in the single digits at one time.

While all four of the following stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Avinger

This medical devices company could be a takeover candidate. Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) designs, manufactures and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. Its lumivascular platform integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

The company’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery, and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients.

In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, employ a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across such an occlusion.

B. Riley Securities has started coverage with a $2.50 price target, which is right in line with the consensus target.

