Monday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades, Goldman Sachs Edition: Alphabet, Netflix, Pinterest, Snap, Twitter and More

The broad markets started out the week on a positive note, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were slipping just past the halfway point in Monday’s trading session. A positive day would mean breaking the five-day losing streak that we saw last week. As it stands now, only the Dow Jones industrial average seems to be on track for that.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Airbnb, Amazon, Crowdstrike, Facebook, Nike and more.

For today, we have highlighted a number of calls from the infamous Wall Street investment house, Goldman Sachs.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a $3,350 price target. Shares were last seen trading around $2,850, and in the past year they have traded as high as $2,925.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP): Goldman Sachs downgraded it to a Sell rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $131 from $133. Shares were recently trading at $118, and the consensus price target is $132.88.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $187 price target. The shares have a post-IPO range of $110.13 to $256.69, while the consensus price target is $194.55.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $185 price target. That is greater than the $180.50 consensus target and well above the current share price of roughly $148.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT): Goldman Sachs started it with a Buy rating and a $64 price target. Shares were last seen trading near $52 apiece. The consensus price target is $69.92.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): Goldman Sachs initiated is with a Neutral rating and a $590 price target. The stock was last seen at around $588 a share, and it has a consensus price target of $615.81.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS): Goldman initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $57 price target. The $72.30 consensus target is well above the current share price of $55.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON): Goldman Sachs started it with a Neutral rating and a $110 price target. Shares were trading around $114, and they have a consensus price target of $130.42.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $90 price target. The consensus target is $85.94. Over the past year, the stock has traded between $23.06 and $80.85 a share.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT): Goldman Sachs started it with a Neutral rating and a $260 price target. Shares were last seen at $245, and the consensus target price is $311.38.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR): Goldman Sachs initiated it at Buy with a $64 price target. The stock was last seen trading at $59, which compares to a consensus price target of $71.86.

