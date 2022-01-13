Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Conoco, Delta Air, Home Depot, Snap and More

Markets edged higher on Thursday, with the exception of the Nasdaq, as the tech sector was facing down another tough day of losses. Weekly jobless claims came in weaker than expected as well and they are near their lowest levels since 1973.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AMD, American Eagle, Baidu, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Haliburton, Microsoft and more.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): Edward Jones downgraded the stock to a Hold rating from Buy. Shares were trading around $64 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $56.40 to $104.53.

Baker Hughes Co. (NASDAQ: BKR): JPMorgan’s downgrade was to from Overweight to Neutral with a $29 price target. The 52-week range is $18.75 to $27.66, and shares were trading near $27 apiece.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Guggenheim downgraded it to Neutral from Buy and cut the price target to $202 from $290. The 52-week trading range is $217.10 to $468.55, and shares were last seen trading near $238.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL): The Goldman Sachs upgrade to Buy rating Neutral included a price target cut to $54 from $57. Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $35 price target. Shares were trading around $33 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $55.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP): Scotiabank cut its Sector Outperform rating to Sector Perform with a $90 price target. Shares were trading around $85 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $39.70 to $84.86.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Susquehanna upgraded the shares to Positive from Neutral and raised the $45 price target to $50. The 52-week range is $33.40 to $52.28, and shares were trading near $42 apiece.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD): Truist upgraded it to Buy rating Hold and raised the price target to $448 from $420. Shares were trading around $393 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $246.59 to $420.61.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): The MKM Partners upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to $30 from $24. Shares were trading around $23 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $27.20.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT): Northland Capital started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $30 price target. Shares were trading around $21 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $48.42.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE): The Positive rating at Susquehanna was reduced to Neutral, and the analyst cut the $31 price target to $25. The 52-week trading range is $19.52 to $40.77, and shares were last seen near $24.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): Cowen downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $45 from $75. The 52-week trading range is $38.51 to $83.34, and shares were last seen trading near $40.

Oil prices look to be headed higher, and now may be the last good chance for investors to pick up dependable dividend leaders at reasonable levels. Four top energy stocks have some serious upside potential and are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms.

BofA Securities has named its eight top picks in the personal computing and laptop hardware industry. All have tailwinds this year and huge upside potential.