Meme Stock Movers for 9/20: AMC, Greenidge, Hut 8, Marathon Digital, SmileDirectClub

Premarket action on Monday was decidedly downbeat. The three major indexes traded down by at least 1.5%, with the Dow Jones industrials down about 1.8%. The fate of Evergrande, one of China’s largest real estate developers, should be known in the next few days. The company’s next interest payment of $83.5 million is due Thursday and another $47.5 million is due on September 29.

Closer to home, Bitcoin closed down about 9% on Friday and traded down nearly another 10% early Monday at $42,879. This has not been good news for bitcoin miners.

The biggest loser in Monday’s premarket was Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE). The stock closed down about 8.7% on Friday and traded down more than 13.5% on Monday morning. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) traded down more than 11% in Monday’s premarket, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) traded down nearly 10.5%.

Greenidge’s shares have been sliding ever since its merger with Support.com. Since reaching a recent high of nearly $45 on September 3, the shares have dropped about 28% to trade at $32.45 in Monday’s premarket.

Hut 8, a Toronto-based bitcoin miner, plunged last week following its announcement of a secondary offering of about 23 million shares at $8.55 per share. The stock traded at almost $10.50 prior to the announcement.

Marathon Digital has dropped about 25% since September 3 on no particular news. Since September 6, Bitcoin futures have dropped more than 16%.

Of these three stocks, only Greenidge has been on the meme stock radar because of its combination with Support.com. Short interest in Hut 8 was less than 3% before the secondary offering, while short interest in Marathon is around 16%.

SmileDirect Club Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) remained Monday’s premarket winner among meme stocks. The shares were up as much as 11% earlier, but that was cut to around 4.5% about half an hour before the opening bell. Chatter about the stock has remained high on Reddit, although most of the discussion has been neutral.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 4% on Friday to close at $44.20. Shares were down about 6.5% in Monday’s premarket on no specific news.

Markets Insider has a summary of a RealVision interview with Moody’s Lily Francus, director of the firm’s quantitative research strategy group, who compares the meme stock boom to the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. Among Francus’s comments is this one on secondary stock offerings and AMC: