Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Analog Devices, Colgate, Novartis, Salesforce, Workday and More

The futures were down big across the board on Monday, as traders and investors return to action with guarded optimism at best. After two straight losing weeks, and with many of the top strategists across Wall Street talking about the potential for big corrections, either in the short term or by the end of the year, much of the bullish sheen is starting to wear off. Later this week we will see the first release of continuing unemployment claims since the Pandemic Unemployment Act expiration. There is an expectation that there will be an initial surge of workers back into the labor force, which could apply pressure to wage inflation.

While the consumer price index and retail sales last week tempered some of the inflation and growth worries, mounting stagflation concerns continued to pick up amid the ongoing supply chain and input pressures, as well as recovery headwinds from spread of the Delta variant. Many across Wall Street think that the Federal Reserve talking heads will offer very tangible tapering hints at this week’s meeting, but strategists also expect monetary policy to remain extremely accommodative.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday September 20, 2021.



Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC): Credit Suisse upgraded the shares to Outperform from Neutral and has a $68 price target. The consensus target is $73.62. The final trade on Friday was reported at $61.22, which was up over 3% for the day.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE): Wells Fargo started the technology giant with an Overweight rating and a $700 price target. The consensus target is $648.31, and the stock closed trading on Friday at $654.48.

Analog Devices Inc. (NYSE: ADI): JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral and boosted the target price on the chipmaker to $215 from $119. The consensus target is $190.48, and Friday’s closing print was $171.52.

