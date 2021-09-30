Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Home Depot, Navient, Roku, and More

Markets turned lower after a fairly strong start to Thursday, and the S&P 500 is on track to post a monthly decline for September—its first since January. Concerns around inflation, monetary policy and the Delta variant fueled the loss for the month but with earnings season in the coming weeks markets could be poised for a turnaround and analysts are taking note.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Foot Locker, Kohl’s, Snowflake, Starbucks, Zscaler and more.

APA Corp. (NASDAQ: APA): Citigroup downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $23 from $27. Shares were trading around $21, and the analysts’ consensus target is $27.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA): Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and the price target was cut to $240 from $300. Shares were trading near $148 on Wednesday, and the consensus price target is $261.50.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD): Wells Fargo reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $365 from $360. Shares were last seen trading around $330. They have a consensus price target of $345.84.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC): JPMorgan started with an Overweight rating and raised the price target to $28. The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $8.95 to $28.75, while the current share price is around $25.68.

Navient Corp. (NASDAQ: NAVI): Seaport Global Securities started with a Neutral rating. The consensus price target is $21.45, and the share price is roughly $20.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU): Cleveland Research started with a Buy rating and a $389 price target. The 52-week range is $192.70 to $490.76, and the share price is near $459.72.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD): Cleveland Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $92 price target. Shares were last seen trading near $602 apiece. The consensus price target is $616.05.

Many investors are staring at the high commodity prices and wondering what is the best way to play the energy sector. For those that need solid income and the potential for growth, the best way may be via top energy master limited partnerships.

See the uranium stocks that may be about to turn into the next meme stocks.