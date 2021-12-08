Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Goodyear, Honeywell, JD.com, Kraft Heinz, Lowe's, Nio, Pinduoduo, Starbucks and More

The futures were higher again on Wednesday after a second straight day of big gains across the major indexes and the transports. The only selling we saw once again was in the Treasury market, where yields were up across the curve as traders continue to take gains after a big rally. Again, much of the risk-on strength was attributed to reports that the symptoms for the Omicron variant are much milder than those of Delta. Strategists across Wall Street remain focused on market positives and continued stock repurchases from major corporations, which will end soon as the windows will be closing in advance of fourth-quarter blackouts.

The biggest data point this week that could shake up the markets comes on Friday, as the Consumer Price Index report will come out just five days before Federal Reserve policymakers will huddle up to discuss inflation risks. Wall Street economists and strategists are expecting the headline CPI number to hit a stunning 6.7%, which would be the highest rate posted since 1982. If a larger number hits the tape, we could see a big risk-off move.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $305 price target. The stock has traded as high as $278.57 in the past year but closed trading on Tuesday at $208.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT): Stifel started coverage on the real estate giant with a Buy rating and a $192 price target. The target is lower at $173.25. The last trade on Tuesday was reported at $171.34.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM): The Jefferies upgrade to Buy from Hold included a target price boost to $15 from $11. The consensus target is $14.61. The shares were last seen Tuesday at $11.32, after almost an almost 11% gain for the day.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA): JPMorgan resumed coverage with a Neutral rating and a $28 price target. The consensus target is $27.76, and the stock closed Tuesday at $20.12.

