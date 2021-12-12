This Is America's Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research.

The Drucker Institute is named for one of the most prominent and well-regarded management consultants of the last century. Born in Vienna in 1909, he was active until his death in 2005. Forbes called him the “father of modern management”. His book “Management: Tasks, Responsibilities, Practices (1973)” is essential reading for large company executives.

Recently, the Drucker Institute published its rankings of 250 large corporations. The methodology says it uses “Customer Satisfaction, Employee Engagement and Development, Innovation, Social Responsibility and Financial Strength” to determine the ranks. The results are published in The Wall Street Journal. Its reporters write:

The companies earning the highest marks in this year’s Management Top 250 ranking have capitalized on what is now a nearly two-year stretch of pandemic-driven economic upheaval that has changed the way people work and shop.

Microsoft ranks first on the list with a score of 105.5. It is the only one of the companies listed with a score of over 100.

Microsoft has become progressively more successful since Satya Nadella took over as CEO in 2014. In just the last three years, revenue has risen from $126 billion to $169 billion. Net income has risen from $39 billion to $61 billion over the same period.

Much of the success of Microsoft has been its move into cloud computing, one of the largest software sectors in the world.

Microsoft’s market capitalization is $2.6 trillion, which is just behind leader Apple at $2.9 trillion. Over the last five years, Microsoft’s stock has risen 453% compared to the Nasdaq which is up 185% over the same period.

The top six companies on the Drucker list are tech behemoths. Amazon ranks second (score 93.4), followed by Apple (91.6), IBM (88.9), Intel (82.9) and Nvidia (81.1)

