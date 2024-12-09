Apple Is America's Best-Managed Company Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) topped a new list of America’s best-managed companies.

However, the tech giant’s future is more cloudy than it has been in years.

In a new list of Ameria’s 250 Best Managed Companies, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was at the top. Shockingly, deeply troubled Intel finished fourth, just behind Microsoft.

The ranking was based on several metrics: 1) customer satisfaction, 2) employee engagement and development, 3) innovation, 4) social responsibility, and 4) financial strength. The yardstick also included 35 data sets. Ratings from 16 third-party sources were included as well. Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker Institute created models to analyze the information. To get the final list, The Wall Street Journal reviewed 842 companies.

The study’s authors noted that “Tech companies were the clear winners in this year’s ranking, having emerged from a downturn that saw them laying off thousands of workers after a period of overhiring.” They added that employees should be treated like customers.

Apple’s run as one of the top tech companies in the world dates back at least to the launch of the iPhone in 2007. Across all its products, it has a global installed base of 2.2 billion. This figure is from Apple.

The huge hardware base allows Apple to drive its “Services” segment. In the most recent quarter, it had revenue of $25 billion, against Apple’s total of $94.9 billion. That makes it the second-place segment after the iPhone, with revenue of $46.2 billion. The Services segment includes, among other things, cloud products, advertising, Apple TV+, and Apple Pay

Apple’s future is more cloudy than it has been in years. The jury is still out on iPhone 16 sales, and unit sales in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, have been challenging. Investors also wonder if each iPhone generation is different enough from its predecessors.

