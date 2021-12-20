Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision, Lucid, Nokia, Pfizer, SoFi and More

Markets sunk to start out the Christmas week over concerns about the Omicron variant and Senator Manchin’s decision to vote against President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation. While this bill would provide significant government spending, which could benefit capital markets, investors are still concerned about inflation and pumping another couple trillion dollars into the economy. Each of the major averages was down over 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AT&T, Deere, Eli Lilly, Starbucks, Tesla, 3M and more.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and cut the $95 price target to $77. Shares were trading around $61 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $93.02.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM): Mizuho upgraded the stock to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $510 from $450. Shares were last seen near $436 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $286.04 to $451.71.

Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM): Jefferies upgraded it to Hold from Underperform and raised the price target to $535 from $440. Shares were trading around $541 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $613.86.

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID): Guggenheim started coverage with a Neutral rating and a $38 price target. The 52-week trading range is $9.96 to $64.86, and shares were last seen near $39.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK): Morgan Stanley started coverage with an Overweight rating and a $7.50 price target. The 52-week trading range is $3.75 to $9.79, and shares were last seen near $6.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and raised the $56 price target to $70. The 52-week range is $33.36 to $61.71, and shares were trading near $60 apiece.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA): JPMorgan upgraded its Neutral rating to Overweight and raised the price target to $385 from $359. Shares were last seen near $362 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $212.22 to $368.97.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI): Citigroup started it with a Buy rating and a $20 price target. Shares were trading around $14 on Monday, and the 52-week trading range is $11.80 to $28.26.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares to Sector Weight from Overweight. Shares were trading around $31 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $30.29 to $100.93.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE: TDC): Needham upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold with a $64 price target. Shares were last seen near $43 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $21.83 to $59.58.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL): JPMorgan’s downgrade to Neutral from Overweight included a price target cut to $90 from $94. The consensus price target is $93.08, and shares were trading near $80 apiece.