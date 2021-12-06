Monday Afternoon's Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Biogen, Citigroup, EA, Gilead, Meta, Micron, Zscaler and More

Markets recovered on Monday after what was one of the worst weeks of the year. This bounce is also withstanding weak employment numbers for the month of November. Concerns about Omicron seem to have been taken into account, and the bulls are back, at least for now.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Apple, AT&T, Chevron, Ford, Kroger, Peloton and more.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): Evercore ISI upgraded to an In Line rating from Underperform. Shares were trading around $18 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $14.71 to $26.09.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating with a $271 price target. Shares were last seen near $224 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $221.72 to $468.55.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C): Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with an $82 price target. Shares were trading around $63 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $84.79.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Wedbush downgraded to a Neutral rating from Outperform with a $70 price target. The consensus price target is $95.71, and shares were trading near $60 apiece.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU): Wolfe Research downgraded to a Peer Perform rating from Outperform. The 52-week trading range is $131.51 to $314.76, and shares were last seen near $140.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): Citigroup upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and cut the price target to $150 from $160. The 52-week trading range is $120.08 to $150.30, and the share price was near $126.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE: EW): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight with a $126 price target. Shares were trading near $112 on Monday, and the consensus price target is $120.65.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Goldman Sachs started with a Neutral rating and an $80 price target. Shares were last seen near $69 on Monday, and they have a 52-week range of $56.56 to $73.34.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform with a $470 price target. Shares were trading around $415 on Monday, and the consensus target price is $402.97.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): HSBC upgraded to a Hold rating from Reduce with a $300 price target. Shares were trading around $316 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $244.61 to $384.33.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU): Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $99 from $80. The consensus price target is $99.22, and shares were trading near $82 apiece.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC): Morgan Stanley downgraded to an Underweight rating from Equal Weight with a $209 price target. The 52-week trading range is $139.30 to $217.60, and shares were last seen near $201.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS): Daiwa Securities downgraded to an Underperform rating from Neutral. The 52-week trading range is $157.03 to $376.11, and the share price was near $268.