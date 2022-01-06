Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Avis, Coinbase, Dollar General, Smartsheet, Target and More

Markets were somewhat mixed on Thursday after Wednesday’s sell off. Out of the major averages, the Dow Jones was slightly negative while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were edging higher. It’s yet to be seen how investors will react to Friday morning’s Employment Report for the month of December.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Beyond Meat, Delta Air Lines, Peloton, Pinterest, Plug Power and more.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM): Piper Sandler downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $127 from $133. Shares were trading around $112 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $134.67.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR): Deutsche Bank upgraded to a Hold rating from Sell with a $210 price target. The 52-week trading range is $420.78 to $699.54, and shares were last seen trading near $537.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $278 from $236. The 52-week range is $191.74 to $272.81, and shares were trading near $228 apiece.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN): BofA Securities upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral with a $340 price target. Shares were trading around $233 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $392.25.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG): Wells Fargo downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight with a $220 price target. Shares were trading around $236 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $173.50 to $239.35.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW): Evercore ISI upgraded to an Outperform rating from In Line with a $280 price target. The 52-week range is $150.84 to $263.31, and shares were trading near $257 apiece.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $95 from $75. Shares were trading around $69 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $51.11 to $85.65.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT): Wells Fargo downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $230 from $275. Shares were trading around $231 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $285.79.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Wells Fargo upgraded to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $60 from $50. Shares were trading around $40 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $63.39.