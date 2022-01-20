Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: CME Group, Etsy, NXP Semiconductors, Shell Midstream, Walmart and More

Markets bounced back on Thursday after a couple days of losses. The Nasdaq is leading the charge up nearly 1% after having entered correction territory earlier this week. Separately, weekly jobless claims increased for the second straight week but are still near pandemic-era lows.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AMD, Cloudflare, DoorDash, Ford, Juniper Networks, and more.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL): Loop Capital downgraded to a Sell rating from Hold and cut the price target to $190 from $255. Shares were trading around $220 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $217.64 to $357.34.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME): Rosenblatt upgraded to a Neutral rating from Sell with a $254 price target. The 52-week trading range is $177.73 to $234.04, and shares were near $233 apiece.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY): KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded to an Overweight rating from Sector Weight with a $200 price target. Shares were trading around $164 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $153.80 to $307.75.

International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP): BofA Securities downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and cut the price target to $155 from $160. The 52-week trading range is $43.87 to $61.81, and shares were last seen trading near $48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI): Piper Sandler downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $210 from $235. Shares were trading around $208 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $241.89.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX): Barclays downgraded to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $13 from $14. The 52-week range is $10.51 to $16.50, and shares were trading near $13 apiece.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC): Raymond James upgraded to a Strong Buy from Outperform and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Shares were trading around $79 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $46.01 to $83.69.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH): Oppenheimer upgraded to an Outperform rating from Perform with a $56 price target. Shares were trading around $36 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $62.78.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS): Exane BNP Paribas upgraded to a Neutral rating from Underperform with a $191 price target. Shares were trading around $205 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $230.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB): Keefe Bruyette downgraded to a Market Perform rating from Outperform and cut the price target to $64 from $73. The 52-week trading range is $42.47 to $63.57, and shares were last seen trading near $58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX): BMO Capital Markets upgraded to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and raised the price target to $274 from $202. Shares were trading around $232 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $176.36 to $242.99.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT): KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded to a Sector Weight rating from Overweight. The 52-week trading range is $126.28 to $152.57, and shares were last seen near $142.

