Warren Buffet's 8 Highest Yielding Stocks Also May Be Incredible 2022 Bargains

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans that are investors in the fund. Known for his long buy and hold strategies, and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world.

We decided to take a look into his portfolio of 225 holdings for companies that not only look poised to do well this year but also pay the biggest dependable dividends in the portfolio We found eight that are ideal stocks for investors to consider now. While interest rates are poised to move higher this year, these companies should not be damaged by the increase, and some actually may benefit.



Amgen

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy, and it has sold off since last summer and offers one of the best entry points in years. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.

The company’s products include the following: