4 Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Blue Chips Are Likely to Raise Their Dividends This Week

After years of a low interest rate environment, which now is trending higher, many investors have turned to equities, not only for the growth potential but also for the solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going. While interest rates are rising, these companies still make sense for investors looking for solid growth and income potential.



We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%. That is, 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Four top companies that are Wall Street favorites are expected to raise their dividends this week. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe and found that all are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street. While it is always possible that not all five do raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to, generally based on past increases in the firm’s dividend payouts.



It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments (Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation) and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.



Investors now receive a dividend of 1.99%. The company is expected to raise the dividend to $1.20 per share from $1.11. Baird recently reiterated its Outperform rating and has a Wall Street high $280 target price objective. Caterpillar stock has a consensus price target of $235.44. The shares closed on Friday at $222.90.