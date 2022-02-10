Thursday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Amex, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and More

Markets tumbled on Thursday after inflation data for the month of January came out. As it turns out, the CPI Index revealed that inflation was rising at its fastest rate in the last 40 years. Accordingly, the major US indices were sliding into the close.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AMD, Amgen, Chipotle, Lyft, MGM Resorts, Winnebago, and many more.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG): Wolfe Research downgraded to a Peer Perform rating from Outperform with a $65 price target. Shares were trading near $62 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $41.17 to $63.54.

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP): Daiwa Securities upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $215 from $190. Shares were trading near $196 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $126.08 to $198.72.

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL): Gordon Haskett upgraded to a Buy rating from Accumulate and cut the price target to $265 from $350. Shares were trading around $236 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $206.70 to $357.34.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS): Gordon Haskett downgraded to an Accumulate rating from Buy and cut the price target to $70 from $85. Shares were trading around $60 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $43.67 to $64.80.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW): Gordon Haskett upgraded to a Buy rating from Accumulate and cut the price target to $275 from $284. The 52-week trading range is $150.84 to $263.31, and shares were last seen near $227.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $32 from $28. Shares were trading near $24 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $17.91 to $25.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Citigroup downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy with a $25 price target. The stock was trading near $23 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $30.77.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC): UBS upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $111 from $83. The 52-week trading range is $48.62 to $88.14, and shares were trading near $84 apiece.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER): Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating and cut the price target to $65 from $75. JMP Securities reiterated a Market Perform rating and cut the price target to $69 from $80. BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $55 from $53. Shares were trading near $38 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $32.81 to $64.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX): JPMorgan downgraded to an Underweight rating from Neutral. Shares were trading near $3.70 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $3.07 to $12.33.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS): BMO Capital Markets reiterated a Market Perform rating and raised the price target to $175 from $165. Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and cut he price target to $190 from $200. Guggenheim reiterated a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $172 from $165. Shares were trading near $152 on Thursday, and the 52-week range is $129.26 to $203.02.

Six Raymond James Strong Buy stock picks look like excellent ideas for growth and income investors looking to reset portfolios for the rest of the year, especially those who are concerned about the potential for inflation to wreak havoc on the economy.