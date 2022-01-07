Friday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, BP, Chewy, Honeywell, Starbucks and More

Markets were somewhat mixed on Friday after the December Employment report disappointed. The Nasdaq was getting the worst of it going into the weekend down about 0.8%, while the Dow Jones edged higher. Although 2022 is off to a slow start for the markets, the economy is still recovering at a steady rate.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Friday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Exxon, Ford, Gilead, Goldman Sachs, Lyft and more.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Jefferies resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $220 price target. Shares were trading around $166 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $196.29.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP):Exane BNP Paribas upgraded to an Outperform rating from Neutral. The 52-week trading range is $20.43 to $30.29, and shares were last seen trading near $29.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG): Jefferies upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and raised the price target to $45 from $42. The 52-week range is $22.63 to $39.77, and shares were trading near $33 apiece.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Piper Sandler downgraded to a Neutral rating from Overweight and cut the price target to $55 from $70. Shares were trading around $48 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $75.71.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): BofA Securities upgraded to a Buy rating form Neutral and raised the price target to $48 from $46. Shares were trading around $41 on Thursday. The 52-week range is $33.40 to $52.28.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON): UBS upgraded to a Buy rating from Neutral and raised the price target to $237 from $229. The 52-week range is $194.55 to $236.86, and shares were trading near $216 apiece.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX): Oppenheimer downgraded to a Perform rating from Outperform. RBC Capital Markets also downgraded to a Sector Perform rating from Outperform and lowered the price target to $122 from $124. Shares were trading around $107 on Friday. The 52-week range is $95.92 to $126.32.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER): Needham reiterated a Buy rating and lowered the price target to $75 from $77. Shares were trading around $42 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $67.69.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V): Mizuho downgraded to a Neutral rating from Buy and lowered the price target to $220 from $255. Shares were trading around $218 on Friday, and the consensus target price is $273.07.