Monday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BP, Dollar Tree, Gilead Sciences, Lockheed Martin and More

Markets tumbled to start out the week, as sanctions against Russia are beginning to pile up and energy prices are on the rise. Also over the weekend, some NATO members announced that certain Russian banks from the SWIFT system, which ultimately facilitates trillions of dollars worth of transactions globally. The Dow Jones industrials were leading the charge lower among the major averages, down over 1%.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Monday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on AbbVie, Alibaba, Block, Coinbase, Home Depot, Nvidia and many more.

American Electric Power Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP): Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $101 from $93. The 52-week trading range is $74.96 to $91.66, and shares were trading near $59 apiece on Monday.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM): Benchmark upgraded it to Buy from Hold and has a $44 price target. Shares were trading near $31 on Monday. The 52-week range is $25.00 to $119.96.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG): Telsey Advisory reiterated a Market Perform rating and cut the price target to $50 from $53. Shares were trading near $35 on Monday. The 52-week range is $31.57 to $73.23.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE): Susquehanna’s upgrade to Positive from Neutral included a price target hike to $33 from $18. Shares were trading near $22 on Monday. The 52-week range is $12.55 to $37.01.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP): Cowen reiterated a Market Perform rating and cut the price target to $30 from $31. Shares were trading near $29 on Monday. The 52-week range is $22.64 to $34.16.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH): Barclays lowered its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and cut the $11 price target to $6. The 52-week trading range is $7.13 to $48.27, and shares were trading near $7.50 apiece Monday.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR): BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $170 from $155. Shares were trading near $142. The 52-week range is $84.26 to $149.37.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to Market Perform from Outperform and cut the price target from $75 to $65. The stock was trading near $59 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $59.52 to $74.12.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK): Gordon Haskett’s downgrade was from Buy to Hold with a $96 price target. The stock was trading near $85 on Monday, and the 52-week range is $77.13 to $124.53.

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating and cut the price target to $190 from $200. The 52-week trading range is $90.97 to $280.68, and shares were trading near $117 apiece Monday.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT): Wolfe Research upgraded it to Outperform from Peer Perform. The 52-week trading range is $324.23 to $429.56, and shares were last seen near $428.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM): The BofA Securities upgrade was to Buy from Underperform. Shares were trading near $49 on Monday. The 52-week range is $42.31 to $63.91.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH): Gordon Haskett upgraded the shares from Hold to Buy with a $110 price target. The 52-week trading range is $76.65 to $110.75, and shares were trading near $93 apiece on Monday.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform and raised the price target to $63 from $61. Shares were last seen trading near that new $54 target. The 52-week trading range is $47.17 to $75.61.

Goldman Sachs continues to make the case for higher oil prices, and five top stock picks make sense for growth and income investors as they pay big and dependable dividends and distributions and look like they can continue to ride the increase in oil pricing.