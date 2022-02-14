10 Health Care Stocks Warren Buffett Owns That Offer Safety and Dependable Dividends

If any investor has stood the test of time, it is Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the so-called Oracle of Omaha has had a rock-star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy and hold strategies, and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the world, and the long-term results are staggering.

We decided to take a look into his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for companies in the health care sector that not only look poised to do very well this year but pay dependable dividends. We found 10 that look like ideal stocks for investors to consider now, especially in a very volatile and nervous market. While interest rates are poised to move higher this year, these companies should not be damaged by the increase, and some actually may benefit.



Abbott Laboratories

Large-cap pharmaceutical stocks always tend to hold up well in distressed markets, and this blue chip is among the best. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) discovers, develops, manufactures and sells health care products worldwide.

Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories.

Shareholders receive a 1.50% dividend. Abbott Laboratories stock has traded between $105.36 and $142.60 a share over the past year. The consensus target is $143.72. The final trade for Friday was reported at $125.49.



Amgen

This biotech giant remains a top stock for investors to buy, and it has sold off since last summer and offers one of the best entry points in years. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.