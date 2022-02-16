Wednesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Macy's, Nordstrom and Raytheon and More

Markets turned lower on Wednesday after a fairly strong showing Tuesday on news that Russia was in the midst of deescalating. Despite this, crude oil prices continued their rise above $93 per barrel, offsetting some of the losses from the broad markets. Separately, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s retail sales report showed a sizable bounce in consumption year over year.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on American Airlines, Boeing, GE, 3M and many more.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX): Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to In-Line from Outperform and has a $120 price target. The 52-week trading range is $102.47 to $155.98, and shares were trading near $108 apiece Wednesday morning.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL): Though JPMorgan upgraded it to Neutral from Underweight, the firm also cut the price target to $230 from $191. The 52-week trading range is $180.37 to $238.93, and shares were last seen near $184.

Green Plains Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: GPP): Stifel’s downgrade to Hold from Buy included a price target cut to $15 from $16. Shares were trading near $14 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $9.37 to $16.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $64 price target. The stock was trading near $56 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $28.40 to $56.85.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M): Evercore ISI upgraded the shares to In-Line from Outperform. Shares traded near $26 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $13.73 to $37.95.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN): Evercore ISI lowered its Outperform rating to In-Line. Shares were trading near $22. The 52-week range is $18.95 to $46.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX): Wolfe Research reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target to $111 from $110. Shares were trading near $95 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $71.99 to $96.96.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): Guggenheim’s downgrade was to Neutral from Buy. The 52-week trading range is $84.32 to $362.07, and shares were last seen near $85.

