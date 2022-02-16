Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, Boeing, GE, NiSource, Pinduoduo, Southwest Airlines, Suncor Energy, 3M and More

The futures were trading lower Wednesday after a massive risk-on Tuesday rally in which the major indexes and the transports posted solid gains. The rally started before the open, when news reports had Russia pulling troops back from the Ukraine border. However, according to broadcast reports, there are still over 100,000 troops conducting military exercises and drills at the border, so caution is still the word from the U.S. State Department.

The big selling on Tuesday was concentrated in the Treasury markets and in the oil complex. Yields were up across the curve, as the sellers responded to another staggering inflation metric as the producer price index report came in 1% higher in January and 9.7% over the past year, which is just off a record high. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate closed down well over 3%, after big moves Monday on the news out of Ukraine.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



AGCO Corp. (NASDAQ: AGCO): Zacks named this stock as its Bull of the Day. The analyst said that supply chain issues appear to be manageable for this machinery manufacturer. Shares most recently closed at $133.27 and have a consensus price target of $156.85.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET): Loop Capital reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $170 from $157. Cowen kept an Outperform rating and lifted the price objective to $151 from $134. Citigroup checked in with a Buy rating and boosted the price target to $160 from $150, while UBS stayed with a Neutral rating and moved its $133 target price to $140. The consensus target is $141.56. The stock was last seen Tuesday at $129.94, up close to 6% after the company crushed earnings expectations and dealt out some very positive guidance.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): Wolfe Research resumed coverage of the legacy carrier’s stock with an Outperform rating. The 52-week trading range is $14.91 to $26.09, and the shares have a consensus target of $18.33 and closed Tuesday at $18.84, up over 8% on the day.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP): Credit Suisse started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $7 price target. The shares ended Tuesday at $4.61, up almost 8% for the day.

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA): Wolfe Research resumed coverage of the aerospace and defense giant with a Peer Perform rating. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $183.77 to $278.56. The stock was last seen Tuesday trading at $217.73.

