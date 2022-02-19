Goldman Sachs Has 5 Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With 100% to 600% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened the firm’s outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with some massive upside potential, ranging from over 100% to more than 600%.

While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors, and it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Array Technologies

This company is still sometimes confused with a biotech with a similar name that Pfizer bought in 2019. Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) provides solar tracking solutions and services for utility-scale projects. Its products include DuraTrack HZ v3, a single-axis solar tracking system, and SmarTrack, a machine learning software that automatically adjusts module angles in response to weather and site conditions.

This stock had a red-hot initial public offering in 2020. Shares charged out of the gate, as the first trade was 34% above where the upsized IPO was priced. A total of 47.5 million shares were sold in the offering, as the maker of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects sold 7 million shares to raise $154 million and a selling shareholder sold 40.5 million shares.

Since then, Array Technologies stock has crashed and is offering investors an incredible entry point.

Goldman Sachs cut its $24 target price to $20, which compares with the consensus target of $21.80. The shares recently traded at $9.20, so hitting the firm’s target would be a 125% gain.



AvePoint

This is an off-the radar idea with stellar potential. AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of software as a service solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce and Dynamics 365, as well as hybrid/on-premises products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service and quick-start services.