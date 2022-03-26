Goldman Sachs Has 5 Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Up to 600% Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half. For those leery of low-priced shares, just remember that Amazon and Apple at once time traded in the single digits.

Goldman Sachs is the premier investment bank in the world, so we screened its outstanding research database and found five stocks trading under the $10 level that could provide investors with upside potential ranging from over 100% to nearly 600%.

While all five are rated Buy at Goldman Sachs, they are much better suited for very aggressive investors. It also is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AvePoint

This very off-the-radar company could be a big winner. AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of software as a service solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce and Dynamics 365, as well as hybrid/on-premises products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service and quick-start services.

Last year, the company announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Goldman Sachs has a $15 price target on AvePoint stock. The consensus target is $13.20, and shares werelast seen trading on Friday at $5.41. The Goldman Sachs target represents a gain of well over 100%.



Compass

This stock has taken a beating over the past year and looks poised to rebound. Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. The company specializes in high-margin, luxury homes in upscale markets, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco.