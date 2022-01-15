5 Scorching-Hot Stocks Trading Under $10 With Big-Time Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced and under the $10 level (last week’s picks included ADT and Cemex). This week was no exception as we found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits.

While more suited for aggressive investors (and with the number of new traders skyrocketing over the past year and making good ideas to trade even harder to find), they could prove exciting additions for traders looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



AvePoint

This is an off-the radar idea with stellar potential. AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of software as a service solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce and Dynamics 365, as well as hybrid/on-premises products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service and quick-start services.

Last month, AvePoint received the highest current offering score of all 10 vendors for cloud backup and was the lone vendor to receive a differentiated rating, which is the highest possible score, in all three criteria of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and Salesforce. In addition, AvePoint received differentiated ratings in security and privacy, usability, storage options, planned enhancement and innovation roadmap criteria.

Cantor Fitzgerald has an $11 price target, but the consensus target is even higher at $13.60. The shares traded on Friday at $6.20.

