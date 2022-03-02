Wednesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Chevron, Meta Platforms and More

Markets bounced back Wednesday as oil prices cruised over $108 a barrel. Investors are still keeping an eye on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but there are domestic concerns regarding what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has to say regarding interest rates.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Wednesday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Comcast, DraftKings, Kroger, Snap, Twitter and many more.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a $140 price target. The 52-week trading range is $105.36 to $142.60, and shares were trading near $119 apiece Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO): Scotiabank upgraded it to Outperform from Sector Perform. The 52-week trading range is $114.66 to $120.87, and shares were trading near $117 apiece on Wednesday.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH): Truist downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy. Shares were trading near $32 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $27.37 to $49.20.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX): DZ Bank upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and has a $167 price target. Shares were trading near $154 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $92.86 to $155.75.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ): The Stephens upgrade to Equal Weight from Underweight included a price target cut to $425 from $500. Shares were trading near $423 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $319.71 to $567.57.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP): Barclays lowered its Equal Weight rating to Underweight and cut the $5 price target to $2. Shares were trading near $2 on Wednesday. The 52-week range is $1.94 to $8.74.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO): Benchmark’s downgrade was to Hold from Buy. The stock was trading near $23 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $9.70 to $23.57.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating but cut the price target to $325 from $360. Shares were trading near $203. The 52-week range is $190.22 to $384.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN): BTIG Research upgraded it from Neutral to Buy with a $15 price target. The 52-week trading range is $7.77 to $31.93, and shares were trading near $8 apiece Wednesday.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO): Truist downgraded it to a Hold rating from Buy, and the firm cut its $125 price target to $100. The stock was trading around $92 on Wednesday, and the 52-week range is $80.47 to $152.20.